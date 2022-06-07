Skip navigation (Press enter)
Nyx returns to Mirage to complete roster for Stage 2

Nyx spent one stage away from Mirage.

Photo for Shikhar GuptaShikhar Gupta

After having left Mirage in Feb. 2022, Zachary "Nyx" Thomas has returned to the team after one stage away.

Nyx's signing follows that of Tyler "Kento" Ross, a hot prospect from the tier two North American scene. On the other hand, Nyx is an experienced figure in the scene, having also been a player for Team Reciprocity, DarkZero Esports, and Disrupt Gaming.

Nyx and Mirage had parted ways after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2022 Closed Qualifiers, with Mirage opting for a full makeover of the roster, but the team struggled and finished last in Stage 1 of the NAL.

Now, fresh off having helped DarkZero to a Major win as an analyst, Nyx returns to Mirage in an attempt to stave off a similarly poor Stage 2 that could see Mirage slip into the relegation zone. He joins from NACL team Nokturns, who he had been playing for in Stage 1 of the 2022 season.

Mirage's final playing roster thus consists of Nyx, Kento, Benjamin "Benjimoola" Ligacki, Emma "Marmalade" Peterson, and Robert "Melted" Kormylo.

#News#Esports#Mirage#Nyx