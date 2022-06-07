Nyx returns to Mirage to complete roster for Stage 2

After having left Mirage in Feb. 2022, Zachary "Nyx" Thomas has returned to the team after one stage away.

Nyx's signing follows that of Tyler "Kento" Ross, a hot prospect from the tier two North American scene. On the other hand, Nyx is an experienced figure in the scene, having also been a player for Team Reciprocity, DarkZero Esports, and Disrupt Gaming.

Nyx and Mirage had parted ways after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2022 Closed Qualifiers, with Mirage opting for a full makeover of the roster, but the team struggled and finished last in Stage 1 of the NAL.

Now, fresh off having helped DarkZero to a Major win as an analyst, Nyx returns to Mirage in an attempt to stave off a similarly poor Stage 2 that could see Mirage slip into the relegation zone. He joins from NACL team Nokturns, who he had been playing for in Stage 1 of the 2022 season.

Mirage's final playing roster thus consists of Nyx, Kento, Benjamin "Benjimoola" Ligacki, Emma "Marmalade" Peterson, and Robert "Melted" Kormylo.