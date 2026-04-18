Ninjas in Pyjamas qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City

Ninjas in Pyjamas have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after taking down Team Liquid Alienware in a thrilling 2-1 series. Following a 4-7 defeat on Nighthaven Labs, the shinobi bounced back with 7-2 and 8-6 victories on Lair and Bank.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.17, Gabriel "Hatez" Kobuszewski was the best player of the match. It's also worth mentioning Diogo "Fntzy" Lima's efforts in the entry department, securing an entry balance of 7-7 (+0). Meanwhile, Team Liquid Alienware's Gabriel "Maia" Maia was the Blue Cavalry's best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.11 and an entry balance of 10-3 (+7). The rest of players in his team finished with negative ratings.

Later today, Ninjas in Pyjamas will play against the winner of the series between Fluxo W7M and FURIA as the winner will secure South America's top seed at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

This is Ninjas in Pyjamas' fourth consecutive international qualification since July 2025. Since then, the shinobi have featured in every international Rainbow Six Siege competition, including the Esports World Cup 2025, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, the Six Invitational 2026, and, now, the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

Today's defeat also means that Team Liquid Alienware will play against FaZe Clan to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. The loser of tomorrow's clash won't attend the event. Curiously enough, a similar situation happened in the Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff as Team Falcons and Team Secret clashed in the Lower Bracket Semifinal. There, Team Falcons secured their spot.