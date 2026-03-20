Ninjas in Pyjamas announce Bassetto signing

Ninjas in Pyjamas have signed Guilherme "Bassetto" Bassetto to complete their Rainbow Six Siege lineup ahead of the start of Year 11. The Brazilian previously played for Black Dragons, Elevate's Academy, E1 Sport, Razah Company Academy, and LOUD, among others.

The 24-year-old's best result in his career is RazaH Company Academy's historical Top 6 finish at the Six Invitational 2025. The Brazilians then signed for LOUD, where they reached RE:L0:AD's Top 8.

Unfortunately for Bassetto and the Brazilian powerhouse, LOUD couldn't qualify for any of the other international tournaments played in Year 10 as they missed out on the Esports World Cup 2025, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and the Six Invitational 2026.

Bassetto has joined Ninjas in Pyjamas to replace Raul "kondz" Romão, whose next dextination hasn't been officially unveiled yet.