New rumor suggests Playstation is discussing an Xbox version for Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 was released only on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, so the conversation about having an Xbox version has been here since the beginning amongst the community. Now, it appears that the higher rankings at Sony are starting to consider an expansion of the game's platforms.

During the most recent episode of the XboxEra podcast, Nick Shpeshal revealed that PlayStation is discussing the possibility of bringing the game to Xbox. "...what I’ve heard is that there may be some very, very early, preliminary discussions about the possibility of Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox."

At the moment, this is just a rumor and there's nothing else indicating it will happen. However, the relationship between the two companies has been closer than ever in recent times, with Xbox releasing a few of its exclusives like Sea of Thieves to the current PlayStation console.

Although there is no way to know how many users are enjoying the title on the PlayStation 5, the game has undoubtedly been a massive success on Steam, retaining its popularity and user engagement.

More than two months after its release, the PC version has stayed within the top 10 of most popular games of Valve's platform, averaging around 200k active users per day according to SteamDB.

Credit: SteamDB

Part of this success is due to the constant updates and additions that the game receives, like the newest Democratic Detonation Warbond that introduced a few weapons and gear to aid the liberators of Super Earth in their constant battle.

An Xbox release will probably be beneficial for both parties as this has proven the game is capable of attracting a large amount of users outside of the PlayStation ecosystem.

