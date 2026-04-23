National coaches for Rainbow Six Siege's Esports Nations Cup revealed

The Esports Nations Cup (ENC) have unveiled the names of the head coaches that will lead the national lineups in the upcoming competition set to be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2026.

Including 16 different esports titles, the Esports Nations Cup also includes Rainbow Six Siege. Here's a look at all of the head coaches appointed by the different involved nations. Keep in mind that no country has qualified for the main event yet.

For those unaware, head coaches don't necessarily have to be from the country they will represent.

Without further ado, here's a look at the Rainbow Six Siege coaches and the nations they will represent:

Brazil : Igor "igoorctg" Santos (Team Liquid Alienware)

: Igor "igoorctg" Santos (Team Liquid Alienware) United States : Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten (M80)

: Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten (M80) France : Samy "Stooflex" Smail (Team Falcons)

: Samy "Stooflex" Smail (Team Falcons) Great Britain : Ryan "KangruKenny" Morrow (byłaś iluzja)

: Ryan "KangruKenny" Morrow (byłaś iluzja) Canada : Louis "Helbee" Bureau (Shifters)

: Louis "Helbee" Bureau (Shifters) Italy : Riccardo "Hybrid" Font (Team Heretics)

: Riccardo "Hybrid" Font (Team Heretics) Sweden : Moisés "Tiseis" Oliveira (Shopify Rebellion)

: Moisés "Tiseis" Oliveira (Shopify Rebellion) The Netherlands : Mees "eaglemees" van der Arend (Team Falcons)

: Mees "eaglemees" van der Arend (Team Falcons) Finland : Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen

: Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen Germany : Kevin "Sua" Stahnke

: Kevin "Sua" Stahnke Portugal : Igor "Vivas" Vivas (Team Secret)

: Igor "Vivas" Vivas (Team Secret) Spain : Alonso "ALO" Díez (DarkZero Esports)

: Alonso "ALO" Díez (DarkZero Esports) Poland : Murarz (Poland)

: Murarz (Poland) Denmark : Harrison "Manny" Croad (FURY)

: Harrison "Manny" Croad (FURY) Switzerland : Bryan "Elemzje" Tebessi (Rebels Gaming)

: Bryan "Elemzje" Tebessi (Rebels Gaming) Belgium : Loïc "Eden" Sennepin (Four Angry Men)

: Loïc "Eden" Sennepin (Four Angry Men) Czechia : Bbreezy

: Bbreezy Croatia : Ante "med1cz" Medić

: Ante "med1cz" Medić Greece : Kaique "Kpan" Pantojo (100 Thieves)

: Kaique "Kpan" Pantojo (100 Thieves) Hungary : Tamás "Bone Daddy" Pálfy

: Tamás "Bone Daddy" Pálfy Ireland : PK

: PK Latvia : Lewis "Velocityyy" Westbrook (Man eSports LFO)

: Lewis "Velocityyy" Westbrook (Man eSports LFO) Norway : RandoSando

: RandoSando Ukraine : Oleksandr "GHOOD BHOY" Samoilenko

: Oleksandr "GHOOD BHOY" Samoilenko Saudi Arabia : Rakan "Madskills" Alsubaie (Twisted Minds)

: Rakan "Madskills" Alsubaie (Twisted Minds) Kuwait : -BoGLFa

: -BoGLFa Jordan : Godly

: Godly Egypt : Alison "N1LL" Santos

: Alison "N1LL" Santos Lebanon : Sami "MsamiX" Masri

: Sami "MsamiX" Masri South Africa : Odin "Odin" Hempel

: Odin "Odin" Hempel Australia : Nathaniel "naate" Williams (Chiefs ESC)

: Nathaniel "naate" Williams (Chiefs ESC) Japan : Taichi "DD" Shintani (CAG Osaka)

: Taichi "DD" Shintani (CAG Osaka) South Korea : Lee "Nova" Si-hun (BNK FEARX)

: Lee "Nova" Si-hun (BNK FEARX) Indonesia : Guilherme "gohaN" Alf (Weibo Gaming)

: Guilherme "gohaN" Alf (Weibo Gaming) New Zealand : Patrick "WarTurtle" Gleeson

: Patrick "WarTurtle" Gleeson Singapore : Glen "Lunarmetal" Suryasaputra

: Glen "Lunarmetal" Suryasaputra Thailand : Vorn

: Vorn Morocco : César "Dxrk" Adriano (Virtus.pro)

: César "Dxrk" Adriano (Virtus.pro) Argentina : Ricardo "RICK" Leiva

: Ricardo "RICK" Leiva Mexico : Francisco "Royz" Guillén

: Francisco "Royz" Guillén Colombia : William "Titan" Davie

: William "Titan" Davie Chile : Draz (9z Team)

: Draz (9z Team) Paraguay: Lucas "RuleS" Pérez (FaZe Up Next)

Note: Turkiye's Esports Nations Cup team page is currently not working. Therefore, we couldn't list their Rainbow Six Siege head coach. Similarly, Austria's team page currently display's Australia's head coaches; therefore, Austria hasn't been listed either. It's also worth mentioning that the People's Republic of China isn't in the Esports Nations Cup database.