National coaches for Rainbow Six Siege's Esports Nations Cup revealed

The Esports Nations Cup (ENC) have unveiled the names of the head coaches that will lead the national lineups in the upcoming competition set to be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2026.
Including 16 different esports titles, the Esports Nations Cup also includes Rainbow Six Siege. Here's a look at all of the head coaches appointed by the different involved nations. Keep in mind that no country has qualified for the main event yet.
For those unaware, head coaches don't necessarily have to be from the country they will represent.
Without further ado, here's a look at the Rainbow Six Siege coaches and the nations they will represent:
- Brazil: Igor "igoorctg" Santos (Team Liquid Alienware)
- United States: Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten (M80)
- France: Samy "Stooflex" Smail (Team Falcons)
- Great Britain: Ryan "KangruKenny" Morrow (byłaś iluzja)
- Canada: Louis "Helbee" Bureau (Shifters)
- Italy: Riccardo "Hybrid" Font (Team Heretics)
- Sweden: Moisés "Tiseis" Oliveira (Shopify Rebellion)
- The Netherlands: Mees "eaglemees" van der Arend (Team Falcons)
- Finland: Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen
- Germany: Kevin "Sua" Stahnke
- Portugal: Igor "Vivas" Vivas (Team Secret)
- Spain: Alonso "ALO" Díez (DarkZero Esports)
- Poland: Murarz (Poland)
- Denmark: Harrison "Manny" Croad (FURY)
- Switzerland: Bryan "Elemzje" Tebessi (Rebels Gaming)
- Belgium: Loïc "Eden" Sennepin (Four Angry Men)
- Czechia: Bbreezy
- Croatia: Ante "med1cz" Medić
- Greece: Kaique "Kpan" Pantojo (100 Thieves)
- Hungary: Tamás "Bone Daddy" Pálfy
- Ireland: PK
- Latvia: Lewis "Velocityyy" Westbrook (Man eSports LFO)
- Norway: RandoSando
- Ukraine: Oleksandr "GHOOD BHOY" Samoilenko
- Saudi Arabia: Rakan "Madskills" Alsubaie (Twisted Minds)
- Kuwait: -BoGLFa
- Jordan: Godly
- Egypt: Alison "N1LL" Santos
- Lebanon: Sami "MsamiX" Masri
- South Africa: Odin "Odin" Hempel
- Australia: Nathaniel "naate" Williams (Chiefs ESC)
- Japan: Taichi "DD" Shintani (CAG Osaka)
- South Korea: Lee "Nova" Si-hun (BNK FEARX)
- Indonesia: Guilherme "gohaN" Alf (Weibo Gaming)
- New Zealand: Patrick "WarTurtle" Gleeson
- Singapore: Glen "Lunarmetal" Suryasaputra
- Thailand: Vorn
- Morocco: César "Dxrk" Adriano (Virtus.pro)
- Argentina: Ricardo "RICK" Leiva
- Mexico: Francisco "Royz" Guillén
- Colombia: William "Titan" Davie
- Chile: Draz (9z Team)
- Paraguay: Lucas "RuleS" Pérez (FaZe Up Next)
Note: Turkiye's Esports Nations Cup team page is currently not working. Therefore, we couldn't list their Rainbow Six Siege head coach. Similarly, Austria's team page currently display's Australia's head coaches; therefore, Austria hasn't been listed either. It's also worth mentioning that the People's Republic of China isn't in the Esports Nations Cup database.
This article is still under construction. For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.