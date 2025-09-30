Munich, Regional Finals, and relegation: Here's what's at stake in EML's final two play days

As we head to the final two play days of the Europe and MENA League 2025 it's now the perfect time to have a look at the overall standings. So far, G2 Esports, Team Falcons, Team Secret, and Gen.G Esports have clinched spots to compete in the Regional Finals; below them, the other six teams in the competition are still fighting each other.

Before the start of the penultimate play day of the competition, here's what you need to know and how each match could shape the standings.

Fight for Regional Finals amid survival race

The fight to clinch a spot in the Regional Finals is as tight as ever as six teams are still in the race to claim one of the two remaining slots. The difference between fifth-placed Virtus.pro and bottom team WYLDE is three points, meaning that, with six points up for grabs, anything could happen.

This is all happening while Affiliated and Challenger Series teams are fighting to avoid relegation. All Virtus.pro, Wolves Esports, MACKO Esports, and WYLDE are still in the race to escape the competition's relegation zone, as the two worst non-Partnered teams in the overall standings by the end of Wednesday's action will have to defend their top flight spot in next year's Challenger Series.

At the time of writing, WYLDE and MACKO Esports sit at the bottom of the table with 17 and 18 points, respectively. However, Wolves Esports (19) and Virtus.pro (20) are not far ahead — and their final two fixtures are arguably tougher.

Today, WYLDE and MACKO Esports will go head-to-head in a clash that could dramatically shake up the bottom of the standings, while Wolves Esports and Virtus.pro will take on G2 Esports and Team Secret, respectively.

Considering that Fnatic and Team BDS are playing today against Gen.G Esports and Team Falcons, the winner of the clash between WYLDE and MACKO Esports will likely considerably improve not only their chances of avoiding relegation but also their odds to reach the Regional Finals. Meanwhile, the defeated side could be sentenced to play in the Challenger Series 2026.

Fight for qualifying for Munich

With only two play days left in the stage the only teams that have qualified for the EML 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs are G2 Esports and Team Falcons. This means that there are still four playoff spots up for grabs.

Qualifying for the playoffs is extremely important as only the teams that do so will have the chance to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich. At the same time, only the best four teams will be able to earn a substantial amount of SI Points to their respective tallies. Therefore, doing well in Stage 2 makes the difference between a qualification for the Six Invitational 2026 this year or having to wait for January's Last Chance Qualifiers.

At the moment, Gen.G Esports is the next squad in the line to qualify for the EML 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs as they currently sit in third with 14 points. Their current tally should be enough to qualify already, but that hasn't been mathematically confirmed yet.

The real fight happens right below the French squad, as there's a two-way tie in fourth place between Team Secret and Wolves Esports (11 points) and another two-way tie in sixth place between Fnatic and Team BDS (10 points).

It will be interesting to see if Wolves Esports can reach a Top 6 finish in the EML 2025 Stage 2 as, despite having 11 points already, the British roster still has to play against G2 Esports and Team Falcons. Meanwhile, Fnatic and Team BDS are yet to face off as they will clash on Wednesday in a game that could decide who's moving to the next round and who's not.

At the same time, we still have to see if Virtus.pro can pull off what would be a miracle, as they currently sit in ninth place with five points and have yet to play against Team Secret and Gen.G Esports.

