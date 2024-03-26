Multiple Rainbow Six Siege esports tease potential new R6 Share bundles

The Six Invitational 2024 has given Rainbow Six Siege a second youth. The game's player numbers skyrocketed after Ubisoft's promises for Year 9 and, for the first time ever, the shooter had over 200,000 players playing simultaneously.

Something similar can be said about Rainbow Six Siege's esports competitive scene, with the Six Invitational 2024 registered the best viewership numbers for a Siege competition ever.

Esports is extremely important for Rainbow Six Siege and Ubisoft. The game is one of the most popular shooters out there alongside Valorant and CounterStrike, which means having a healthy competitive environment is crucial for the game's future.

To support Siege's competitive scene, Ubisoft introduced the R6 Share program in 2020, which allow fans to contribute to the best esports teams in the game.

The R6 Share program has evolved since its arrival to the game. Initially, R6 Share only included cosmetics for guns and charms. Eventually, it expanded to full bundles, with operator card backgrounds, helmets, and uniforms.

With some teams having three bundles in the game already, the program has proven to be vital for the future of the game. By purchasing the bundles, fans help the esports community as 50% of the earnings are given to the team, 30% to future prize pools, and 20% to Ubisoft.

If you're a fan of the R6 Share program, we may have some good news: multiple esports teams have teased the arrival of new bundles.

Among them we have G2 Esports and PSG Talon. The Six Invitational 2023 champion is one of the most well-known brands in the scene due to the organization's success not only in Siege but also in other titles like League of Legends or CounterStrike.

Meanwhile, we expect PSG Talon's sells to increase after the signings of Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten and Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen.