Most Expensive CS2 Stickers - TOP 10

The world of Counter-Strike 2 has many popular items, and stickers are a big part of that. Initially, stickers were only used for aesthetic purposes, but they have become a fashion statement, a way of investing money, and a digital collection of items. Often, their value is more than that of the weapons they are on, mainly because they are connected to some sort of legendary or at least very memorable event, team, or player.

From the historical Katowice 2014 Major to the newest tournaments in 2025, sticker collecting has become a world of its own. Whether you are a trader, a collector, or a person who likes many games and is interested in the history of CS2, those ten stickers are the ones that are hard to find and expensive in the game. Here is the list of the top 10 most costly CS2 stickers available.

1. iBUYPOWER (Holo)

The CS2 sticker of ultimate rarity and value, the crown jewel of eSports, not only the Counter-Strike but also the whole computer games world. iBUYPOWER leads us back to the 2014 Katowice Major, where the organization was more popular but scandal-shaken. It is now considered a must-have sticker because of the cool dragon (iBUYPOWER's logo) imprinted in red and blue holographic colors, rendering the design very attractive for any M4A4.

2. Titan (Holo)

Titan Holo from the same major is respected almost as much. Its aesthetic, with the dark blue base and shiny holographic highlights, fits perfectly with popular weapon skins. When selling CS2 skins with any of these stickers, it will increase the price of the skin. The sleek ones would be the M4A1-S and AK-47 with the best color palette. After years of operation, the team was no longer with us, but they left a legacy and a memory of this collectors' delight.

3. Vox Eminor (Holo)

No one may know much about Vox Eminor today, yet their 2014 sticker is something not many will ever forget. The bright yellow brand logo with a swirling finish that is very shiny was immediately captivating. The rarity of this sticker in the game contributes a significant part to its desirability, especially because most of them are now unobtainable and stored in the collections of the big players. One can see in it the best example of how small and new entities can give a clear visual message through their distinctiveness.

4. Team LDLC.com (Holo)

Even though Team LDLC is no longer part of the CS2 scene, their Katowice 2014 holo sticker remains a highly favored product of fans. The design perfectly displays the confidence and boldness of the French team in their best competitive years. Featuring the defined logo and the reflective nature, the sticker is the most demanding among the players who lean on a compelling yet very simple design with a touch of history.

5. Team Dignitas (Holo)

A junior from Katowice 2014, the Dignitas holo sticker sports the team's comic-book alien character in the lead, which is surrounded by the futuristic ideology of the graphics in vibrant colors and comes with a glossy finish. Old-school fans are the most devoted ones, and they remember the early Danish team. Its nice design portrays a different and unknown value, that is, it's not just an ordinary sticker.

6. Reason Gaming (Holo)

The 2014 holo sticker of Reason Gaming was not well noticed and was overlooked by many people; however, now it is considered one of the most scarce stickers ever. The bright orange color with a high-gloss coating gives it an ultra-modern and bright look. The team might have dropped out of the professional gaming scene; nonetheless, the sticker is still a highly demanded and respected legacy among the fans of that time.

7. Howling Dawn

The separate sticker from this list, Howling Dawn, has contraband status and was not produced by a specific tournament - it was the first of the "Community Sticker Capsule 1" cases. The significant redness and blackness in the design, where a wolf is barking, makes it visually distinctive when applied to rifles like the AK-47. The fact that the sticker was already unpopular at the early stage of CS history makes it a real masterpiece for those collecting the stickers, and one of the non-Major stickers in the market.

8. sdy (Gold)

This golden sdy autograph is an excellent example of brave and strong characters from London Major. The eye-catching sticker was not only the result of the limited opening of the capsule but also showed the player's reasonable effort in becoming famous. The shimmering shine of gold stands out on the dark skins, and it is a precious thing not only for the player's fans.

9. rain (Foil)

rain foil is absolutely the right choice to show off one of the most iconic FaZe players and this sticker from Cologne 2016 proves the point. It features a clear signature that is complemented by the metallic sheen. Subtle blue and silver shades come down well with most of the weapons, and the storyline of being one of the famous riflers in the history of the game augments its significance even more. This is a necessity for all followers of player autographs.

10. ZywOo (Gold)

The gold autograph ZywOo offers is the last sticker in our CS2 list, in terms of the recently launched ones, but it has already been trending very favourably. As one of the top most demanded players in the world, ZywOo's influence is so strong that it has been highly anticipated that his gold-tiered sticker would experience an unprecedented reception from customers. With the limited number of drops and the fact that the player has a worldwide fan base, it is no surprise that it has rapidly become one of the top event luxurious - and such luxury is only continuing to gather more power.