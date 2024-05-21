How to unlock Hammer Operator in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Want to know how to unlock the Hammer Operator in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone? We've got all the intel.

Operators are playable characters in Call of Duty and for Season 4, Sledgehammer Games has added some fresh faces into multiplayer and the battle royale. Alongside Void, Hammer joins the ever-expanding roster and we've got all the intel on obtaining the Operator as quickly as possible.

Without further ado, here's how to unlock the Hammer Operator in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

How to get Hammer Operator in MW3 and Warzone

Like most Operators in Call of Duty, unlocking Hammer is a straightforward process. As the Operator appears as part of the battle pass, all players need to do is purchase Season 4's batch of content.

To do this, head to the battle pass tab on the Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone menus, select the option to purchase the battle pass once the season has started, and Hammer will appear in the inventory ready for battle.

MW3 Hammer Operator overview

Hailing from Brazil, Hammer's callsign comes from his childhood dog, named Hammer, who served alongside the Operator during his tenure in the military. The Call of Duty blog says Hammer works tirelessly to "honor the legacy" of their bond.

As with all Operators in MW3 and Warzone, Hammer comes with numerous skins players can select to stand out from the crowd which already features a diverse selection of outfits.

That's all there is to know about how to unlock Hammer in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Warzone. For more, take a look at our Warzone assault rifle tier list along with our Black Ops 6 hub containing the latest details on Treyarch's next release.