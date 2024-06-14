How to fix packet burst in Modern Warfare 3

Want to know how to fix Modern Warfare 3 packet burst? This guide has everything there is about addressing this frustrating issue.

With attention moving towards Season 4 Reloaded, many MW3 players are encountering lag and stuttering while playing casual and Ranked Play matches. Three squares on top of each other show if players are encountering packet burst and in most cases, the lag becomes so bad that the server crashes and boots the lobby back to the main menu.

Thankfully, there are some steps fans can take to stop the three squares from appearing in the heat of battle.

How to fix Modern Warfare 3 packet burst

The easiest way to stop packet burst from ruining matches is by performing a quick restart of the PC or console. However, if the issue continues, there are other steps players can take:

Restarting the router - Pressing the restart button on the router and leaving it for a few minutes

- Pressing the restart button on the router and leaving it for a few minutes Disabling crossplay - PlayStation players can disable crossplay by heading to the Account and Network settings in the MW3 menus. For Xbox, head into the console settings and the Xbox Privacy section to switch it off

- PlayStation players can disable crossplay by heading to the Account and Network settings in the MW3 menus. For Xbox, head into the console settings and the Xbox Privacy section to switch it off Switch off On-demand Texture Streaming - Head into the settings to disable on-demand texture streaming

- Head into the settings to disable on-demand texture streaming Contact support - If packet burst continues impacting gameplay, head to the Activision website for further assistance

Hopefully, using the fixes listed above stop packet burst from appearing in multiplayer matches.

That's all there is to know about fixing packed burst in Modern Warfare 3. For more Call of Duty, check out our Black Ops 6 guides with intel on the campaign and anticipated zombies mode.