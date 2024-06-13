Knowing how to get the Modern Warfare 3 JAK Scimitar Kit for multiplayer and battle royale action is key to dominating the meta.

Season 4 introduced a wealth of new Aftermarket Parts and the latest one to arrive is the JAK Scimitar Kit for the FJX Horus submachine gun. Providing numerous benefits to the FJX Horus' performance, players want to get their hands on it as fast as possible.

Find out how to unlock the JAK Scimitar Kit in MW3 and Warzone using our handy guide.

How to unlock JAK Scimitar Kit in MW3 and Warzone

To obtain the JAK Scimitar Kit in MW3 multiplayer and Warzone, complete any five of the Season 4 Week 3 challenges in multiplayer, battle royale, and zombies modes.

The challenges can be completed across all three mods meaning players don't have to stick to one in order to obtain the Aftermarket Part.

MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 3 challenges

Below is a full list of Season 4 Week 3 challenges. Complete any five of these and the JAK Scimitar Kit will appear in the gunsmith.

Multiplayer

Score 40 kills while moving with a recommended weapon

Score 20 Tac Stance kills with a recommended marksman rifle

Score 20 kills using a Completionist Camo on a recommended weapon

Score 20 kills using a recommended marksman or battle rifle using five attachments

Score 15 kills with Covert Sneakers or Dead Silence active

Score 3 kills with 1 magazine 5 times with recommended weapons

Score 3 double kills with the COR-45 or Renetti

Zombies

Score 300 kills while moving with a recommended weapon

Score 100 Tac Stance kills with a recommended marksman rifle

Score 100 kills with a Completionist Camo equipped on a recommended weapon

Score 100 kills with a recommended marksman or battle rifle with five attachments

Score 14 Merc kills with a throwing knife

Score 20 kills with a single magazine 10 times with a recommended LMG

Score 5 rapid kills 15 times with a recommended pistol

Warzone

Score 15 kills in the north-west region of Urzikstan

Score 15 kills in the east of Urzikstan

Score 15 kills in the south of Urzikstan

Score 15 kills in the central region of Urzikstan

Place in the top 10 seven times

Complete 15 contracts

Open 75 loot caches

That's all there is to know about unlocking the JAK Scimitar Kit in MW3 and Warzone.