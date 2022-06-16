Mira back in competitive operator pool from Jun. 27 after 11-day suspension

UPDATE: Mira back in competitive operator pool from Jun. 27

Ubisoft on Jun. 26 announced that from June 27th, teams will be allowed to use Mira in competitive play once more after a "recent fix".

Mira had previously been suspended from the competitive pool on Jun. 16 due to an explosives bug with her Mira windows.

---

Rainbow Six Siege has announced the temporary suspension of the Spanish operator Mira from the operator pool for esports competitions.

Recently, the community found a bug where Mira can kill with her C4 through reinforced walls. While the exploit was prohibited from use in competitive play, Ubisoft has decided to avoid the risk of teams using it. As such, until further notice, Mira will be suspended from Rainbow Six Siege esports competitions.

According to the announcement, "a fix is currently in the works" and the team will provide the community with "an update in the coming days."

This is not the first time Ubisoft decides to suspend an operator. Back in Sep. 2020, Echo was suspended due to a bug that affected his Yokai Drones.

It is also worth noting that Mira is one of the most banned operators in the game, as she was banned in 50% of the games played in the Charlotte Major. Meanwhile, her ban rate in the North American League is 60% after the first two play days. This is an important factor to have in mind, as teams won't have to use their defensive ban to block the Spanish operator from a game.