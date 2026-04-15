On April 13, 2026, Ubisoft released the Y11S1.2 Designer's Notes. This week's update included buffs to operators such as Rauora, Jackal, Smoke, Clash, Frost, and Thunderbird, as well as a nerf to Grim's Kawan Hive Launcher.

As in previous Designer's Notes, this week's insight also offered a better picture of the current state of Rainbow Six Siege. The released charts indicate that Ace and Ash are the most used attackers, whilst Mira and Aruni are the most used defenders.

However, Ubisoft's charts also revealed that Ace and Mira are the most banned operators in the game: whilst Ace has a ban-rate of almost 80%, Mira's ban rate currently stands above 90%. Keep in mind that these numbers belong to PC lobbies located in Platinum and above.

Ubisoft recently nerfed Ace by making the Norwegian attacker a one-speed operator. However, the addition of stun grenades, combined with the versatility of the S.E.L.M.A. charges and his AK-12 still make Ace one of the best, if not the best, attackers in Rainbow Six Siege.

Meanwhile, Mira's Black Window is an outstanding piece of utility that elevates every defensive lineup in the game. Her Vector as well as her C4 make the Spanish defender the best in Rainbow Six Siege, and that's why she's banned so many times.

It's not like Mira doesn't have any counters, though. As of now, players can crack Mira's Black Windows by meleeing them or by throwing explosive projectiles such as Ash's or Kali's charges. Still, pairing Mira with Jäger or electrifying tools like Kaid or Bandit's operator devices make Mira's Black Windows a very annoying piece of utility to play against.

In professional Siege, Ace bans aren't as common. Here's a look at how much the attacker has been banned during Kickoff:

However, the same can't be said about Mira. Here's how much the defender has been banned during Kickoff:

Unfortunately, nerfing Ace and Mira is extremely hard, especially in Mira's case. Nerfing Mira to the point her Black Windows aren't as strong would drastically alter Rainbow Six Siege's meta. As Ubisoft are closing the door to reworks following the conclusion of Year 11, unless the Spanish operator is reworked in the next few months, the developers' options to fix Mira's position in the game will be reduced to nerfs.

Do you think Mira should be nerfed in Rainbow Six Siege? And, what about Ace?