Meet the seven rookies that made their EUL debut last night

Here’s a rundown on who some of the newer faces in professional Siege are:

#flag@20:fr Team BDS -- LikEfac

Théo “LikEfac” Mariano finished fourth in Season 5 of the CCS before qualifying for the 6 French League earlier this year with a second-place finish in the 6 French Challengers tournament. His roster then joined the 321 Sked Esport organization, which finished outside of the top eight at the Gamers’ Assembly LAN. But, right after, they improved to second place during the 6 French League 2022 group stage to qualify for the Challenger League.

LikEfac beat Wolves 7-2, and Acend 8-6, 8-6 during this season and was the 6 French League’s top performing player with a 2.05 kill-death ratio.

#flag@20:eu Heroic -- Meloo and jume

After initially impressing in FPL and finishing second in Season 5 of the Benelux League, Marc "jume" Steinmann jointed Delta Project alongside Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten, Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen, and Fynn "Drvn" Lorenzen for a number of UKIN tournaments.

Following this, he was the top-rated player in this year’s GSA League during the half-season he played and finished third during the first EUCL qualifier alongside Adam "Hxsti" Hostisoczki, who previously was on Chaos, and Peter "pacbull" Bull, who’s known for his time on Secret.

Meanwhile, Maxime "Meloo" Cahagnet was competing in a number of qualifiers throughout 2020 when caught Europe’s attention during Season 5 of the CCS. There, he finished in third place and was the second highest-rated player.

He then spent 2021 on the Acend lineup, where he was eliminated in the first round at the 6 Open Cup, finished fifth in the 6 French League, and fifth-sixth in the EU Challenger League.

Most recently, he left Acend and was crowned a Gamers Assembly 2022 champion alongside Adrien "RaFaLe" Rutik, Bryan "Elemzje" Tebessi, and Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas, before finishing Season 5 of the 6FL in fifth place once again.

#flag@20:gb Natus Vincere -- Leadr and T3b

Jake "Leadr" Fortunato has been working his way up from the bottom throughout the UK Ireland Nationals. He started by very narrowly qualifying for the first division in June 2021, before finishing in seventh and being demoted back down to the second division.

The roster, then under the TENSTAR organization, won the Rainbow Rumble 2021 and the second division to be promoted once again. Most recently, TENSTAR finished second in the Northern Premier League group stage and looks very likely to qualify for the EU Challenger League.

Edoardo "T3b" Treglia, meanwhile, has been competing in the Italian nationals since 2018. After a joint third-fourth place finish on GoSkilla Academy, T3b was a part of MACKO’s first lineup alongside the ex-G2 player Ferenc "SirBoss" Mérész and the recent Secret player Keenan "Keenan" Dunne. With this team, he was crowned an Italian champion in Winter 2020 and 2021, finished in the quarter-finals of the 2020 EU Challenger League, and was runners-up during both the 2020-2021 Italian national finals and last July’s Spring 2022 finals.

#flag@20:eu Team Secret -- ASTRO and Gruby

Reece "ASTRO" Lambert has been competing at a fairly high level ever since 2018 when his XBOXMasterRace lineup finished fifth in CCS Season 3 followed by third in Season 4 on Epsilon eSports.

In 2019, he competed in British, Italian, and German national tournaments, most notably finishing second in the GSA Clash of Nations tournament. He then exited the EUCL 2020 tournament in the semi-finals on GAMMA GAMING alongside ex-NAVI, PENTA, and Playing Ducks player, Dimitri "Panix" de Longeaux, and the current Major champion, Tom "Deapek" Pieksma.

He stayed with this team throughout 2021, where he was crowned a Benelux Season 6 champion before being eliminated in the first round in the EUCL alongside his new teammate, Lukas "korey" Zwingmann. Following GAMMA disbanding, he joined Viperio 86 in April this year, with whom he won the first open qualifier for the 2022 EU Challenger League.

Dawid “Gruby” Marciniak, meanwhile, spent two months on the devils.one roster at the end of 2020 before joining Invicta in March of 2021. However, he did not play in a single tournament before seemingly leaving prior to the start of the Polish national league in May.

At the end of 2021, he then got his big break as he joined Viperio 86. With this team, he narrowly missed out on the EU Six Invitational Closed Qualifiers due to a grand-final loss to Secret and finished the Northern Premier League group stage in third place.