Malvinas Gaming announces new roster, signs deniKe and Brazilian trio pzdd, Buzuka, and Kingst4r

Malvinas Gaming has made official its new roster, which includes ex-Black Dragons and Ninjas in Pyjamas player Pedro “pzdd” Dutra. He is not going to be the only Brazilian player in the squad, as the Argentinians have also signed Erick “Buzuka” Domingues and Matheus “Kingst4r” Fillipe.

Ivan “Ragn4r” Molin, who has been part of Malvinas Gaming since May 2020, and ex-9z Team player Denis “deniKe” Ursini complete a line-up that will be coached by the Brazilian Lucas “RuleS” Thiago.

During the 2021 season, South American rosters improved by signing Brazilian analysts and coaches. César “Dark” Adriano is the most well-known example of it, as the Brazilian started the year working for 9z Team just before being crowned international champion with FaZe Clan in Sweden. Now it’s the turn for players, as these will be the very first Brazilian imports to compete in the South American region.

Both pzdd and Buzuka played for VINCIT Gaming in last season’s Série B, where the team finished in eighth place. Meanwhile, Kingst4r went a bit further and reached the Série B playoffs — however his team lost 2-0 against Guidance Gaming.

The Brazilian trio will partner with deniKe and Ragn4r, two of the most experienced players in the South American region. Although they didn’t play for the same team, both players competed in every Copa Elite Six celebrated last year.

Malvinas Gaming pretends to dominate the regional scene and attempts at qualifying for an international event with a roster that inevitably reminds us of Atheris Esports’ project seen last year in Mexico.

The roster will be seen in action for the first time in the South American championship with the competition kicking off on March 23.

Malvinas Gaming’s lineup is now the following:

Ivan “Ragn4r” Molin

Denis “deniKe” Ursini

Pedro “pzdd” Dutra

Erick “Buzuka” Domingues

Matheus “Kingst4r” Fillipe

Lucas “RuleS” Thiago (coach)