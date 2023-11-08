Major Esports Tournaments Around the Globe

Ever since video game developers introduced video games that consist of players fighting against each other, which is known as player vs player (or PvP for short), gamers finally found a medium where they can express the innately human aspect of competitiveness. Since these games and game modes grew more and more in popularity, game developers decided to create uniquely PvP games with distinctive competitive lobbies and in-game rankings. With the gaming audience growing exponentially, professional tournaments emerged as a new form of entertainment: eSports.

The following article will explore some of the most popular esports tournaments and what makes them so attractive not only to watch but to participate in. And, much like with regular sports, the article will talk about the betting aspect prevalent in esports entertainment.

Esports and Betting

It comes as no surprise that betting would also be present in esports much like it is in regular sports. Since it is pretty difficult to compete in these professional tournaments since the organizers only want the best of the best, casual gamers and sports fans often take to betting to not only fuel their excitement but to also show support for their favorite teams. Many football fans, for example, would proudly confess that being a spectator in the tournaments is increasingly more exciting when there is money on the line. For this exact same reason, we can see that many sportsbooks nowadays offer the category for esports betting.

With esports on the betting market, many sportsbooks offer new customer betting offers. While they are a great way to enter the betting world as almost all are highly reputable sites, you should always keep in mind to participate in a safe way. This means you should always participate in betting as a form of entertainment since it is proven to in fact increase the enjoyment of spectating. You should also consider that any payout that comes your way is seen as an unexpected source of income and not a primary way for you to pay your bills or provide for your family.

Having emphasized the need for responsible betting, it is time to explore some of the exciting esports tournaments.

Six Invitational

Six Invitational is the official tournament for the first-person Ubisoft shooter Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Produced and hosted by the studio behind the game, you can be sure that the quality of the tournament is nothing short of excellent. The Six Invitational first entered the scene in 2017, only two years after the game's launch, and since then it has only grown in quality and number of spectators. You only need to look at the prize pool which has grown from $100,000 to a staggering $3,000,000, which hasn't dropped since 2020. This consistency in numbers shows that the Six Invitational is not leaving the esports scene any time soon and here are the teams you can expect to see in 2024. But what makes this tournament so popular?

Simply put, the game feels like an adrenaline shot taken straight to the heart. Divided into two teams, players need to compete by either protecting or attacking the opponent's base. There are other modes of gameplay but that isn't what makes this game unique. What sets Rainbow Six Siege apart is the action-packed focus on tactical teamwork. Set in the modern world, players can utilize different gadgets to scout ahead or completely overpower the enemy team. Playing it smart and coordinating with the teammates is what makes esports legends in this game, not the pin-point headshots we see in other first-person shooters.

Counter-Strike Major Championships

Counter-Strike by Valve, is the grandfather of first-person shooters. There is no gamer out there who hasn't at least tried playing the game once. First released way back in 2000 the game has consistently evolved into what we now know as Counter-Strike 2 and it has been annually consistent with their esports tournaments. With the first official tournament having a $250,000 prize pool it quickly grew to $2,000,000 in 2021. With these high prize pools, we can see the emergence of elite pro teams from all over the world, competing for not only money but international glory. Some of the teams have become staple names of pro esports teams in the minds of gamers like Astralis and Fnatic. It is no wonder why many a gamer's dream is to be part of these big-name esports teams.

With the release of Counter-Strike 2 in 2023, the future looks evermore bright for the Majors Championship. Esports fans will most surely have their adrenaline rush satiated in the years to come.

The International

Onto another game and tournament made by Valve, albeit from a different game genre. The International, TI for short, is the world-renowned Dota 2 tournament. This game belongs to the MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) genre where teams take control of their characters from an isometric point of view with the simple goal of destroying the enemy's base. Although the goal sounds simple and straightforward the gameplay is anything but. As a game, Dota 2 requires an unimaginable set of gaming skills, which not only consists of knowing the many aspects of the game, like different champions the players can control and just over 200 items they can equip, but lightning-fast reflexes and split-second team decisions are what can lead your team into carrying the coveted Aegis of Champions, the TI's trophy.

With The International's launch in 2011, it immediately started with a prize pool of well over one million dollars. It quickly became a worldwide sensation for esports enthusiasts. Just looking at the numbers, which in 2021 reached a staggering 40 million US dollars, you can see that The International might just be the most popular esports event there is.

Conclusion

With this brief overview of some of the most popular esports tournaments, you can see how quickly and powerfully video games have become a part of modern digital entertainment. With the option of betting, even nongamers have started following these major worldwide events in hopes of experiencing the fun with some of the most fervent gaming fans. And always, please practice responsible betting if you wish to show your support for your favorites.