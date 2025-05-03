MACKO Esports qualify for Europe and MENA League 2025

MACKO Esports have qualified for the Europe and MENA League 2025 after beating WYLDE in the Upper Bracket Final of the Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2025.

While Europe's top flight already included two Italian players in Fnatic's Leonardo "Sarks" Sarchi and Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli, the country is adding five more thanks to MACKO Esports' victory today.

Despite the final result, it were WYLDE who had the better start to the series as they kicked things off with a 7-3 win on Bank. However, MACKO Esports successfully completed the comeback after 7-4, 7-5 victories on Lair and Consulate, respectively.

Before today, WYLDE had only lost two Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2025 matches, both of them during the group stage. The defeats came against the orgless mix Eminem Academy and MACKO Esports.

It's also worth mentioning that the Italian roster includes two players who were part of the MKERS roster that competed at the Six Invitational 2021 in Alessio "Aqui" Aquilano and Lorenzo "Lollo" Masuccio.

Tomorrow, MACKO Esports will play in the Europe and MENA Challenger Series 2025 Grand Finals against the victorious side of the Lower Bracket Finals. The game will include WYLDE as the team will have a second chance to get promoted to Europe's top flight. The European mix will play against Honvéd or Eminem Academy.

