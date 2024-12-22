MACKO Esports knock out Wolves Esports of Six Invitational 2025 qualifying race after overtime win

MACKO Esports have knocked Wolves Esports out of the Six Invitational 2025 qualifying race after an 8-6 win at the quarterfinals of the second Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Open Qualifier.

The Italians' victory over the French roster was followed by a 7-1 win in the semifinals, which was enough to secure a spot to compete at the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Closed Qualifier. In the grand final of the open qualifier, the Tier 2 roster lost against Fnatic.

Today's defeat means Wolves Esports will miss out on the Six Invitational 2025. It will be the first time they will not attend the Six Invitational since being picked up by the English Premier League side.

Wolves Esports' isn't the only Europe League 2024 to be eliminated in the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Open Qualifiers as ENCE and WYLDE got knocked out yesterday.

With the French roster missing out on the next stage of the qualifiers, G2 Esports, Fnatic, and the former Into The Breach roster will be the only Europe League 2024 squads in the closed qualifier. Meanwhile, Geekay Esports and ROC Esports will represent the MENA League 2024, with the European Tier 2 rosters Ex-ITBA, Asparaguus, and MACKO Esports completing the list.

