M80 sign Fabian as Rainbow Six Siege coach

M80 have announced the signing of the three-time Six Invitational champion Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten as the team's new Rainbow Six Siege coach.

The Swed is the only person to win the Six Invitational both as a coach and as a player. He lifted the sledgehammer for the first time in February 2018 for PENTA Sports, and did it a second time one year later for G2 Esports. Four years later, Fabian obtained his third crown as G2 Esports' head coach.

Following his stay in G2 Esports' staff team, the three-time world champion decided to join PSG Talon. Under the Swed's coaching, the South Koreans quickly became the region's main force as they won the South Korea League 2024 Stage 1. At the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, the blue and red roster defeated E1 Sports and Team BDS.

After also qualifying for the Esports World Cup 2024, the South Koreans missed out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. Despite the PSG Talon's absence in the last Major of the season, the South Koreans qualified for the Six Invitational 2025. Unfortunately for them, the team was groupped despite taking down DarkZero Esports and Team BDS.

On March 18, 2025, one month after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2025, PSG Talon announced Fabian's decision to step down from the project. While he made a post on his personal X account explaining his decision, the three-time world champion admitted his hunger for trophies wasn't still satisfied. "I decided to pursue another opportunity in my career, I want to win those events again."

Five weeks after Fabian's decision to leave PSG Talon was unveiled, his most immediate future has now been revealed. The Swed has taken over M80's Rainbow Six Siege roster as the North American organization decided to part ways with Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo and Igor "Vivas" Vivas.

Here's the players that will compete in Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD under Fabian's orders in M80:

Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo

Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari

Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff

Gaven "Gaveni" Black

Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens

