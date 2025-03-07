M80 sign BLAST R6 Major Manchester champion Gaveni

M80 have announced the decision to sign the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champion Gaven "Gaveni" Black. The American was a free agent since M80 picked up Beastcoast's esports and media assets in December 2024.

With Gaveni's arrival to M80, the team includes now three BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions as the American has been reunited with his Beastcoast former teammates Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari and Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff.

Following M80's acquisition of Beastcoast, the former DarkZero Esports and Cloud9 Beastcoast player competed in the Six Invitational 2025 for Unwanted.

Despite the roster's orgless status, the team finished among the best four sides in the competition as they took home USD$170,000. Additionally, Gaveni was the best player in the team with a SiegeGG rating of 1.08.

The American's arrival to M80 comes one day after the organization announced William "Spoit" Löfstedt's departure. However, the team still lacks one player to complete the roster.

As of now, M80's lineup includes the following players:

Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo

Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari

Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff

Gaven "Gaveni" Black

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, the future of Rainbow Six Siege, and the transfer window, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.