M80 qualify for BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs after taking down Team Secret

M80 have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs after a 2-1 victory against the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 champions, Team Secret.

Team Secret had the better start to the match as they won their map pick, Border, after a heated overtime. However, in a not-so-close second game, M80 leveled the series with a 7-4 win on Lair. Finally, Kafe went all the way to overtime again as the Americans secured the series will following an 8-6 victory on the Russian map.

All in all, M80 showed a better team display as Gaven "Gaveni" Black, Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo, and Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari all averaged SiegeGG ratings of 1.24 and 1.22. Meanwhile, Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorf averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.11. Last but not least, the team's IGL Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 0.80. However, he was also a crucial part in the team's win as he clutched two rounds, planted the defuser three times, and helped with his contributions as an in-game leader.

With this win, M80 have reached the Top 8 of a BLAST R6 Major for the first time since the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. Back then, the team was knocked out of the competition after a 0-2 defeat against DarkZero Esports. However, the current M80 roster includes four of the five players that won the competition held in Manchester. So... is this a good, or a bad omen?

Meanwhile, Team Secret will have to play another BO3 tomorrow as they will face off against another team with a 2-1 match record. However, they won't be able to face off either Wildcard or Team BDS, as they have already played against them.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich