M80 part ways with American talent and content creator Stompn

M80 have parted ways with the American talent and content creator Stompn. The player had first joined the esports organization in January 30 as part of the team's Rainbow Six Siege academy lineup M80X. Eventually, he moved to a content creation role.

While he played at some Tier 3 competitions during his time at M80X, Stompn's best performance came at the North America League Challenger Series 2025. There, the American registered outstanding individual statistics, averaging the highest SiegeGG rating as well as leading in other apartments.

Here's a look at Stompn's statistics in the North America League Challenger Series 2025:

SiegeGG rating: 1.26 - 1st

K-D: 176-116 (+60) - 1st

Entry: 25-14 (+11) - 2nd

KOST: 72 - Joint 1st

KPR: 0.98 - 2nd

SRV: 35 - 6th

Clutches: 4 - Joint 5th

His most outstanding stat in the North America League Challenger Series 2025 was his K-D balance. The American finished with a balance of +60, almost doubling the player in second place, Revelations' Luke "Kiru" Robertson, who finished with a K-D balance of +32.

In the recent days, Stompn has been heavily linked to G2 Esports, who have recently benched Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen. The samurai have recently experienced a lot of communication issues so adding a fragger to replace the team's only natural support feels like a risky decision to make right before the start of the season.

If G2 Esports end up signing Stompn, the American will become the first player from the United States to compete in Europe and MENA's top flight. He would be the samurai's fourth imported player to the league, after the signings of Jake "Virtue" Grannan, Karl "Alem4o" Zarth, and Roberto "Loira" Camargo.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.