M80 knocked out of RE:L0:AD

M80 have been knocked out of RE:L0:AD despite winning their final match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, against Cloud9. The North American roster needed a flawless victory against their fellows to have a shot at avoiding elimination, but the hopes quickly faded away after Cloud9 won their third defensive round.

Once M80's elimination was confirmed, the vibe in the server changed. Eventually, we saw operators like Caveira and Tachanka being picked. After all, both sides were already mathematically out of the competition, as a Cloud9 had been knocked out automatically after M80 had picked them in yesterday's draft.

This was M80's first performance with the team's new signings Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens and Gaven "Gaven" Black. It was also the first time we saw the three-time world champion Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten leading the team's Rainbow Six Siege project as the roster's head coach.

Despite M80's early elimination, the North American produced some great performances as they pushed w7m esports to maximum overtime on Day 1, and, one day later, they beat the Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists and Esports World Cup 2024 champions Team Falcons.

The Americans had also beaten PSG Talon in flawless fashion in a match where all the members of the roster finished the game with perfect KOSTs. Unfortunately, the team's 1-7 defeat against Team Secret severely damaged their hopes of clinching a spot for the playoffs, reducing their bullet tally from nine to just four. The result against the Europeans clearly sentenced their playoffs hopes even though their overall performance in RE:L0:AD was really decent.

