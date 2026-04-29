M80 bench BLAST R6 Major Manchester and Munich champion Hotancold

M80 have announced their decision to bench the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and BLAST R6 Major Munich champion Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens. This is M80's first roster move since the Manchester champion core was put together in March 2025. It's also the team's second roster move in two months following Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo's departure in February 2026.

M80's statement explains that the team will be "trialing players" in the coming weeks. Therefore, a final decision on who will replace the American player hasn't been made yet.

In the last year, Hotancold averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.95 after 99 maps played. He contributed to M80 as the team's main support with 93 plants and 11 clutches. Despite his role in the team, he was also quite present in entry duties, with an entry balance of 82-96 (-14).

More recently, Hotancold averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.83 at the North America League 2026 Kickoff. He also had a K-D of 55-85 (-30) and an entry balance of 4-12 (-8) as well as 16 plants—the highest in the league.

The player's reaction on social media was slightly surprising. Although he admitted having not "been playing the best lately" he emphasized previous international results. "This move is made without thinking what we made with beastcoast/M80," the played said.

As of now, Hotancold mentioned on his post that he wants to keep playing.