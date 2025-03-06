M80 and Spoit part ways

M80 have announced the departure of William "Spoit" Löfstedt. The news come two years after the Swed joined the North American esports organization.

Spoit was first unveiled as an M80 player in March 2023 after winning the Six Berlin Major and reaching the Six Invitational 2023 Top 6 in his first professional season.

Under M80, Spoit won the North America League 2023 Stage 1 and finished in second place in the North America League 2023 Stage 2 and the North America League 2024 Stage 1.

Internationally, M80's best result with Spoit in the lineup was a second-place finish in the Gamers8 2023. Such performance saw the team claiming USD$400,000, the second-biggest cash prize in the competition.

Other international results included a Top 8 finish in the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, Phase 2 exits in the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen and BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, and underwhelming performances in the Six Invitational 2024 and the Six Invitational 2025.

Although Spoit's future hasn't been revealed yet, the Swed has already teased "news to come" on his official X profile.

