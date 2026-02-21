M80 and Kyno part ways

Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo announced his departure from M80 after both the player and the team couldn't find an agreement to extend his contract ahead of the upcoming season, according to the player's post on his personal X account.

The Brazilian arrived in M80 after the XSET roster was acquired by the back-then brand-new American esports organization, founded by former XSET members Marco Mereu and Nate Schanker.

Kyno was part of M80's first roster as their first result was a Top 8 finish at the Six Invitational 2023. Following the signings of William "Spoit" Löfstedt and David "iconic" Ifidon, the team's great regional consistency couldn't be translated into trophies. In BLAST R6 Major competitions, the North American lineup struggled as they could only earn one victory in seven matches played. However, a second-place finish at the Gamers8 2023 massively boosted the team's earnings that season.

Ahead of the Six Invitational 2024, the team made the decision to bench Kyno as they temporarily re-signed Oxygen Esports' Evan "Yoggah" Nelson. The Brazilian returned to the starting squad following the end of the tournament played in São Paulo, which didn't go too well for M80 as the team suffered a group stage exit.

Before the start of Year 9, M80 decided to transform the roster once again as they signed Ben "CTZN" McMillan, Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol, and Adam "nudl" Hryceniak. Although the results were alright at a regional level, the team's results abroad weren't the expected ones as they could only qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

After missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal and following M80's decision to acquire Beastcoast, the American team picked up two BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions in Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari and Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff, as well as Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo's CL4L Jaidan "Packer" Franz. Following the Six Invitational 2025, M80 signed two more BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions in Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens and Gaven "Gaveni" Black, as well as Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten as the team's new head coach.

Finally, in Year 10, M80 finally claimed international silverware as the team's new roster won the BLAST R6 Major Munich. Unfortunately for M80, the team's performance at the Six Invitational was once again disappointing, as they lost in the first round of the Lower Bracket against G2 Esports in Paris, France, only a few days ago.

Kyno's departure from M80 is a meaningful one as he was the last player in the team from the XSET days. At the time of writing, the only member in the team left from the XSET squad is M80's analyst Pedro "Pedro" Fernandes.