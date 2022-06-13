Luminosity Gaming returns to Rainbow Six with ATK roster

Image: Luminosity Gaming

Luminosity Gaming has returned to Rainbow Six Siege after an acrimonious departure in late 2019, having signed the ATK roster. ATK formerly played under Wichita Wolves between Apr. and May 2022.

The famous organization was last in Rainbow Six in Apr. 2020 with an NAL roster, but had left the scene prior to the shift of the competitive format from the ESL Pro Leagues to the current system.

After LG’s departure, former player Kian “Hyena” Mozayani spoke out against Ubisoft in breach of his NDA and received a one-year ban as a result.

The former Wichita Wolves roster finished top of the standings in Stage 1 of the NA Challenger League, albeit just by one point over Arial Arise and 1shotLFO. After leaving WW, the team also replaced “Splash” with Connor “Azian” Felux, as seen in the Gamers Without Borders NA Qualifier.

LG’s return to the scene comes just under two weeks after its departure from VALORANT for the “foreseeable future”.

Catch the LG Rainbow Six roster in Stage 2 of the NACL when it returns sometime this month.