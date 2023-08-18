Luminosity Gaming joins North America League

Banner image: Luminosity Gaming

Luminosity Gaming has joined the North America League after signing the organization-less roster of ATK, whose core was formed by five former Spacestatation Gaming academy members.

Curiously enough, the players Connor "Azian" Felux, Edwardo "Eddy" Díaz, and George "Silent" Hernández, and the staff members Moisés "Tiseis" Augusto and Waiffer "Waiffer" Andrés have already represented Luminosity Gaming in the past.

Luminosity Gaming's roster also includes the former TSM player Nick "Snake" Janis, while Twiizt completes the roster.

Luminosity Gaming first joined the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene in Jun. 2019 after picking up '92 Dream Team. However, due to license issues, the organization left in Apr. 2020.

In 2022, Luminosity Gaming re-joined Rainbow Six Siege as the team competed in the North American Challenger League 2022. Following the conclusion of the SCS Season 7, the organization dropped its roster.