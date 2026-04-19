LOS qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City

LOS have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after taking down Fluxo W7M in a shocking 2-1 victory against the Brazilians. The game had began as expected, with a one-sided 7-2 win on Fortress for the former Bulls. However, the orange roster ended up stealing the show with back-to-back 7-3 victories on Kafe Dostoyevsky and Consulate.

The best player of the series was Vitor "Peres" Peres with a SiegeGG rating of 1.53. However, the Brazilian wasn't having a great series until the final map of the game, Consulate, where he dropped one of the best individual performances ever in Rainbow Six Siege's history: a 2.61 performance with a K-D of 25-5 (+20) and a KPR of 2.5.

Following this unexpected result, LOS are making a return to international heights as the organization's last appearance on the international stage was at the Six Invitational 2024. The last time the team featured at a BLAST R6 Major was also in the United States, as they reached the grand final of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.