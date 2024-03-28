Liberate Troost: Helldivers 2 gets new Major Order

A new Major Order has come through from high command in Helldivers 2; the new order tasks players with liberating Troost from the robotic Automaton army.

This order will run for three days and contains information regarding a newly discovered Automaton plan for something they call "The Reclamation."

The task of capturing their deep space communication array on Troost is key to revealing critical intel about their plans.

The order overview lists only one objective: Liberate Troost. The community's push to wipe out the Automaton threat from the galaxy is going well. However, the mystery of what happens if the galaxy map becomes fully liberated remains unsolved.

Perhaps the Illuminate faction from the original Helldivers game will swoop in to push against the defenders of Super Earth should all other threats be eliminated and all planets liberated.

Major Orders in Helldivers 2 are community goals and challenges that all players collectively work towards until they are complete. If players are successful in completing the objectives, the community is rewarded with medals, requisition slips, or even new areas of the game.

These differ from the Personal Orders received, as they are individual orders for each player to complete as they play. These daily challenges also provide rewards for players, such as extra medals to spend on gear, weapons, and cosmetics if they complete them.

The official Helldivers 2 account recently posted about the new variation of the SG-8P shotgun available in the Cutting Edge premium warbond; players were quick to comment, expressing their dislike for the weapon.

One user expressed that the weapon was "the worst gun in the game", and another said the items on the Cutting Edge warbond were "a waste of medals."

in other Helldivers 2 news, a brand new planet may have leaked in a video posted on X.com. The planet appears primordial in nature, with rough terrain, prehistoric trees, and a looming rock formation in the distance.

