Leadr departs former Bleed Esports roster Team Joel

Jake “Leadr” Fortunato has announced his decision to part ways with Bleed Esports’ former roster, Team Joel.

The British player had joined Bleed Esports after spells at Natus Vincere, KOI, and Heroic, as well as stepping in for Geekay Esports and Team Falcons at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta and the Six Invitational 2024, respectively.

During his eight-month stay with the Asian-majority roster, Leadr played in the Esports World Cup 2024 and the Asia League 2024 Stage 2. After missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, the players worked with Ubisoft to end their contracts with Bleed Esports due to allegedly “unpaid salaries.”

While playing as an orgless team, the lineup competed in the APAC Cup 2024, an off-season tournament featuring four of the best Rainbow Six Siege lineups in Asia, as well as in the Six Invitational 2025. Unfortunately for them, their stay in Boston was short as they got knocked out after four consecutive 0-2 defeats against G2 Esports, Unwanted, M80, and Team Liquid.

As of now, Leadr hasn't unveiled his future steps in the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene. However, the British player revealed on his personal X account that he will reveal more about his future "soon."

