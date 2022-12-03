LaXInG and Elevate part ways after one stage together

Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirélez's time as the Elevate coach has come to an end after just one stage. It is possible he has been signed by an NAL team as a player again with the SI qualifiers about to begin in a matter of days.

After deciding to part ways with Oxygen Esports following the conclusion of the Berlin Major, a move SiegeGG knew of before the start of the competition, the American had signed for Elevate as the APAC South team's coach -- a debut for him in that role.

It was a nostalgic move for many, as the player had won the Xbox One Six Invitational 2017 for Elevate. He also represented the team on PC until the end of 2017, with his best result until then being second place in the PL Year 2 Season 2 Finals.

Subsequently, LaXInG became mainly known for his performances under Counter Logic Gaming, Cloud9, Team Reciprocity, and Oxygen Esports.

Following the conclusion of the Berlin Major, he returned to Elevate to coach the Thai squad for the third split of APAC South.

However, his stay in Elevate was far from smooth sailing. After finishing in the top eight at the Berlin Major, the Thai squad was on the verge of missing out on SI 2023 via the Global Standings, as the team only finished in fourth place in APAC South in Stage 3.

Now, LaXInG looks to return to playing days in NA, as seen by his Tweet after the announcement.