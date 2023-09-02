KOI signs Hxsti to complete Rainbow Six Siege roster

KOI has signed Adam "Hxsti" Hostisoczki to complete their Rainbow Six Siege roster. He's the organization's second signing of the transfer window following Jack "Jigsaw" Gillies' arrival four days ago.

Hxsti featured for Rogue in the Europe League 2020 Stage 2 as the team needed a sixth player due to Maurice "AceeZ" Erkelenz's ban. He also represented Rogue in the GSA League 2020 Finals.

Following his brief stay in Rogue, the Hungarian player signed for Chaos and played in the European Challenger League 2021 for Nubbles.

Since then, the 21-year-old has featured in various qualifiers and regional competitions while playing for MACKO Esports and multiple organization-less rosters.

In Apr. 2023, Hxsti played for KOI in the Gamers Without Borders Open Qualifier 1. Unfortunately, the team lost against Virtus.pro by 8-6 in the semifinals. Now, the team decided to welcome him again to fight for a spot at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.