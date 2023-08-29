KOI announces the signing of Jigsaw from Team Bliss

Banner image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

KOI has announced the signing of Jack "Jigsaw" Gillies. He's the team's first addition to their Rainbow Six Siege roster after the departures of Jake "Leadr" Fortunato and Adam "nudl" Hryceniak.

During Stage 1, the Australian competed for Team Bliss as he was the second-best-rated player in the Oceania League 2023 Stage 1 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.34.

After going flawless in their region, the pink roster qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, where they were sent back home following the squad's defeats to Varrel and w7m esports.

Earlier today, Team Bliss had confirmed Jigsaw's departure from the Oceania League roster. Now, we know where he's heading.

By accepting KOI's offer, Jigsaw has become the second Australian player to join Europe's top flight. In March 2020, G2 Esports' player Jake "Virtue" Grannan was the first from Oceania to do so.