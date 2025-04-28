JJ and Co win North America Challenger Series 2025 and qualify for North America League 2025

JJ and Co have won the North America Challenger Series 2025 after back-to-back 2-1 victories against IVsakeN and Revelations.

The lineup's core includes the former FLUFFY AIMERS trio James "JJBlazt" Letkowsky, Riley "Rival" Killen, and Emilio. The roster also includes the former TSM player Nick "Snake" Janis, who competed internationally with the Six Invitational 2022 champions at the Gamers8 2022 and the Six Jönköping Major, as well as Shawn "Twiizt" Testa, who was Snake's teammate at Luminosity Gaming during the second split of the North America League 2023.

Finally, JJ and Co's coach is Rostyslav "ArcherOmix" Holoshchuk, who worked for MNM Gaming as an assistant analyst and strategic coach between October 2021 and February 2023.

The North American mix had a solid start to the competition with two consecutive 2-0 wins against QoR Gaming and Spaceshoobs! but were prevented from securing a Top 2 finish in the Swiss Stage after a 1-2 defeat against Revelations. One day later, the team qualified for the Playoffs after a 2-1 win against NTMR.

Despite JJ and Co's performances against some of the favorite teams in the competition, the squad was pushed to the Lower Bracket after a 1-2 defeat against Spaceshoobs! in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.

After winning the first Lower Bracket match against QoR Gaming, JJ and Co survivied to Saturday's matches as they knocked down M80's academy lineup and The Unc's. Finally, the North American mix secured promotion on April 27 after defeating IVsakeN and Revelations.

With JJ and Co securing a spot in North America's top flight, here's how the North America League 2025 looks like at the moment:

Cloud 9 (Partnered)

DarkZero Esports (Partnered)

M80 (Partnered)

Spacestation Gaming (Partnered)

Wildcard (Partnered)

Luminosity Gaming (Affiliated)

Shopify Rebellion (Affiliated)

Oxygen Esports (Affiliated)

Team Cruelty (LATAM North Challenger Series)

JJ and Co (North America Challenger Series)

