JD Gaming joins Rainbow Six Siege with full Chinese roster

JD Gaming have joined the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene after signing a full Chinese roster. While the brand has unveiled the squad, including six players and three staff members, their first steps are still unclear.

The Chinese organization had first announced the brand's plans of joining the Rainbow Six Siege scene earlier this month when they teased their arrival in a Esports World Cup 2025 team trailer.

While very little is known about JD Gaming's players, the same can't be said about the team's staff members. The roster's head coach Zhang "BruceZz" Jinghe has been part of Asia's scene since 2020 as he has been part of teams including Electrify Esports, Bleed Esports, and Crest Gaming Lst.

Meanwhile, the Chinese casters Zhao "Jeffrey" Renhan and Cheng "Direction" Yabing have joined as the team's assistant coach and analyst, respectively.

With the Asian Challenger Series having already started, JD Gaming's first steps in the Rainbow Six Siege scene are unclear. However, with the organization's eyes put on the Esports World Cup 2025, we should expect the brand to compete for a spot in Rainbow Six Siege's competition in Riyadh.

