Is Rainbow Six Siege a PS5 game?

Rainbow Six Siege is... not the newest game. It came out all the way back in 2015. But years later, Rainbow Six Siege is still going strong. With such a large playerbase for the competitive FPS, gamers are wondering: "Is Rainbow Six Siege on the next gen consoles?"

The short answer is: Yes!

Is Rainbow Six Siege on the PlayStation 5?

While you can still play Rainbow Six Siege on PS4, gamers that are switching to PlayStation 5 are hoping they can continue to play their favorite shooter. Luckily you can!

Rainbow Six Siege is available for $39.99 on the PlayStation 5. That will get you the Deluxe Edition. There's also the Operator Edition with additional operators on the roster and the Ultimate Edition. There's even a PS5 Upgrade Edition but it's currently sold out with no information listed.

Is there crossplay between PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4?

Yes! PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players can compete with and against each other in Rainbow Six Siege.

Is Rainbow Six Siege on the Xbox Series X?

Yes again! Rainbow Six Siege has been optimized for the newest Xbox console. It's available now as part of the Xbox Game Pass.

Is there crossplay between Xbox Series X and the Xbox One?

Rainbow Six Siege players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X can currently play the game together. Just make sure you have crossplay on to ensure you can play with friends on a different system.