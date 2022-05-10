How many people are playing Rainbow Six Siege in 2022?

Rainbow Six Siege has been around for quite some time now. The competitive FPS came out at the end of 2015 and has been one of the most popular shooters ever since.

But does Rainbow Six Siege's gameplay hold up in 2022?

Rainbow Six Siege has continued to get seasonal updates, including the latest Year 7 Season 1 update. New operators and new maps have made the game fresh as well. The game has also continued to be competitive, offering a challenge to fans of the FPS genre.

What is the Rainbow Six Siege playercount?

It's impossible to find the exact amount of players still climbing the ranks in Rainbow Six Siege but there are some solid numbers out there to give us an idea.

According to Steam Charts, Rainbow Six Siege had over 45K average concurrent players in April 2022. The peak player count was 93K. This number only accounts for PC players, meaning there are even more players out there.

Is Rainbow Six Siege still popular in 2022?

Yes, pretty much!

Rainbow Six Siege has seen a decrease in players from 2020, however. Throughout 2020, Rainbow Six Siege saw between 55K and 90K players a month. In March of 2020, Rainbow Six Siege had a peak player count of 198.5K.

But Rainbow Six Siege isn't dying or anything. Don't let Reddit tell you that. The game has a very loyal playerbase and a healthy competitive scene. The esports scene has also continued to have a steady stream of viewers.