Inside the Growth of Rainbow Six Siege in Kuwait and the GCC

Rainbow Six Siege is one of those games that has a reputation for sparking a certain level of excitement and curiosity. Its deeply team-based gameplay and tactical intensity clearly distinguish it from other first-person shooters (FPS). While there are Siege players from all over the world, the most competitive and tournament-proven talent is usually found in Western Europe, North America, and Latin America.

However, beyond these big esports hubs, Siege has been making a name for itself in a region known more for its U.S. military presence and oil reserves: Kuwait and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Kuwait has a relatively young population, a passionate esports gamer base, and a growing gaming market, which is perfect for developing a strong regional Siege scene.

Making Space for Siege in the Gulf

Siege previously lacked proper Arabic localisation and regional servers, which meant it didn’t have that same magnetism as other titles in the region. Other games like Fortnite and Call of Duty had stronger marketing campaigns or more straightforward mechanics, attracting a wider demographic of players. But after it struck a chord with those looking for more depth, its staying power was remarkable.

Ubisoft, the company behind Rainbow Six Siege, continues to invest in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, introducing Arabic-language UI, regional servers, and localised pricing. As a result, the game feels less like an import to appease overseas players and more like one made for the region. Gaming lounges, where word about the latest and greatest titles spreads fast, also drive plenty of growth, quietly building momentum behind the scenes.

Why Siege Resonates with GCC Gamers

Gulf players enjoy being rewarded for planning, precision, and playing in a team, making Siege a natural fit for those looking for something other than another run-and-gun shooter. The patience and tactical thinking required add layers upon layers to the gameplay, creating a slower pace that requires good communication and staying loyal to defined roles. Since Kuwaiti society places such a high value on relationships , it’s no wonder the cooperative gaming experience is so appealing to local gamers.

Where Siege Thrives in Kuwait’s Grassroots Community

Grassroots gaming hubs, small local events, and close-knit social circles have typically aided Siege’s growth, even outside of Kuwait and the GCC. However, what sets Kuwait apart is how these aspects combine with the strong social gaming culture in PC gaming lounges. On top of that, some of the region’s gamers and streamers have brought the Gulf’s Siege community to broader audiences, linking the local grassroots movement to the global esports ecosystem.

Local Tournaments and LAN Cafes

Unlike other parts of the world, such as North America, there’s no shortage of LAN cafés in major cities in the GCC, like Kuwait City and Hawally. These social gaming destinations double as social spaces for gamers, providing the hardware and the environment where players can train for matches, test their skills, and talk about all things Siege with like-minded folks. LAN cafés are part of a bigger ecosystem of gaming infrastructure, all fostering community building and supporting local talent who might not have full access to formal opportunities.

Notable Faces in the Kuwaiti Siege Community

Kuwait has no shortage of talented streamers, teams, and players embedded firmly in the Siege community, locally and beyond. Kuwaiti brothers Abdullah Alsaeedi (Dov2hkiin) and Abdulrahman Alsaeedi (Guardz) both play as a Flex for the Saudi Arabian esports organisation Twisted Minds. The pair’s most notable win was placing 7th–8th in the Six Invitational 2025, winning a prize pot of 105,000 USD. They’ve also earned first and second place in both the MENA League 2024 and the Saudi eLeague 2025. Other notable mentions include TOOMI, part of Stox Esports, AttackerMindz, and who_knocks.

The GCC Siege Ecosystem Growing Strong

Rainbow Six Siege remains popular but still isn’t headlining global esports charts like other FPS giants. Yet its presence across the Gulf is unmistakable. Community-led tournaments and cross-country rivalries are a notable part of the regional ecosystem. At the same time, Ubisoft has slowly but surely laid down the infrastructure to support and grow competitive gaming in the area.

Regional Events and Rivalries Across the Gulf

Players from Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE frequently compete against each other in a regional battle for bragging rights and to form stronger bonds within the GCC gaming community. It’s not uncommon to find Discord servers explicitly made for organising local Siege brackets and weekend tournaments pitting teams from different parts of the GCC against each other. You’ll discover Twitch streams featuring Arabic commentary and lively chat in multiple dialects, all giving Siege a profound local flavour.

Ubisoft’s Investment in the Region

While we’ve mentioned some of Ubisoft’s support already, its efforts are part of a longer-term commitment. The studio has made Rainbow Six Siege more accessible and appealing to MENA players, but their efforts aren’t limited to a single game. Ubisoft has sponsored regional gaming events and booths at conventions, partnered with local influencers and streamers, and brought Arabic localisation to other titles. It’s all done with the goal of planting firm roots in the Gulf.

Building a Culture of Competition in the Region

Kuwaitis see gaming through two lenses: a pastime and a proving ground. While there are aspects of community and fun, Rainbow Six Siege is a competitive title with an implicit emphasis on skill, strategy, and outplaying everyone bold enough to challenge them.

How Competition Extends Past Esports

Competition isn’t limited to esports tournaments with five- or six-figure prize pools and a host of elite gamers vying for the championship trophy. Even in casual or amateur matches, players go into games with a performance-driven mindset, influencing Kuwait’s broader youth gaming culture. After all, measurable achievements like K/D ratios and clutch plays carry real weight in the scene. And being rewarded for consistency and being able to track your progress to the next goal provides a worthwhile dopamine hit that maintains that momentum.

Bonus Ecosystems and Regional Access

What’s Next for Siege in the GCC?

Kuwait’s evolving Rainbow Six Siege scene is taking over the GCC, uniting its grassroots energy with global recognition. Players are using gaming cafés and online platforms and putting in countless hours to sharpen their skills, some hoping to compete on the big stage. While formal infrastructure and major sponsorships are yet to come, the emerging talent and regional partnerships are helping to raise the profile of Siege in Kuwait.

Should Ubisoft and the Siege community continue their efforts, the Gulf region is sure to become a major esports hub, with far greater recognition than it currently has. With such a young and passionate player base, the GCC has the means to join other powerhouses in the Siege scene, so long as people continue to invest in it monetarily and through time, talent, and community support.