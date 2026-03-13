Imperial Esports and 9z Team to face off for South America League 2026 spot

Imperial Esports and 9z Team will clash on Sunday, March 15, as the winner will qualify for the South America League 2026. Based on the teams' performances in the Swiss Stage, this is an unexpected game as the favorites ENX and 2GAME Esports quickly fell to the Lower Bracket after defeats in the first round of the bracket.

Imperial Esports was the first roster to clinch a spot in the match after back-to-back 2-0 victories against 2GAME Esports and Vince Seven Esports. For some context, 2GAME Esports are South America's current Tier 2 champions, while Vince Seven Esports includes former Dplus KIA player and Six Sweden Major champion José "Bullet1" Victor as well as former MIBR and Elevate player Rafael "Semper" Paravizo, among other highly-experienced Tier 2 players.

Meanwhile, 9z Team's route to the Upper Bracket grand final included victories against SuperNova and INTZ. Again, both teams have extremely experienced lineups, with SuperNova including former 9zTeam player Willian "WiLL" Rodrigues, former LOS duo Samuel "fxrias" Farias and Vitor "Kurtz" Monteiro, former Black Dragons' player Vinicius "Patoxy" Lima, and former MIBR and Elevate player Caetano "Nyjil" Curbello.

However, the biggest test for 9z Team came after their 2-0 victory against SuperNova, as they beat INTZ in a thrilling 2-1 game. The astronauts included two more former LOS players in Arthur "Ar7hr" Arantes and Leonardo "Legacy" Silva, as well as Willian "Stk" Gonçalves, former LOUD player and Six Invitational 2025 Top 6, or back-to-back Six Invitational Top 4, Enzo "Rappz" Aziz.

The clash between Imperial Esports and 9z Team mainly means two things. First, both teams have got two shots at reaching South America's top flight, as the loser will immediately fall to the Lower Bracket Final. Second, this is a huge chance for the South American community to have some top flight representation in Year 11 as 9z Team's roster includes for Argentinians and one Chilean. However, Imperial Esports, led by former Team Liquid player Thiago "xS3xyCake" Reis, are the favorites to claim the victory on Sunday.