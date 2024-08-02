Hyper returns from retirement and signs for M80

M80 announced the signing of the Greek American player Paul "Hyper" Kontopanagiotis. The former DarkZero Esports player joins the squad after the green roster parted ways with Adam "nudl" Hryceniak on July 25.

The 24-year-old confirmed his retirement from the competitive scene in May 2023 after failing to qualify for the Gamers8 2023 with Beastcoast. One year later, Hyper returns to North America's top-flight after a two-month stay in the region's Tier 2 squad Upper Deckie.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until September to see M80's new signing in action. It will be then when the team looks to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, which would be the team's fourth consecutive Major qualification.

Until then, we will have to trust Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo's words, as the Brazilian coach admitted Hyper to have fit "like a glove" in M80.

Following today's announcement, M80's roster looks as follows: