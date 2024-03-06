Hunt: Showdown Desolation's Wake new weapons and how to get

Hunt: Showdown players finally have the chance to see everything Desolation's Wake offers, including the new weapons available to collect.

Desolation's Wake brings new Hunters, a special currency called Pledge Marks, and, of course, a brand-new battle pass with paid and free rewards to collect by earning Event Points via challenges.

Most players are looking for weapons. Desolation's Wake adds two new ones to Hunt: Showdown, along with a few variants that players can use during their hunts.

So let's take a look at all the weapons and how to add them to your collection before the event ends on May 8.

Hunt: Showdown Desolation's Wake weapons

There are two new weapons added to Hunt: Showdown for players to collect. These are:

Mako 1895 Carbine

The Mako 1895 Carbine is a long-range, lever-action rifle that packs a punch and uses long ammo.

Caldwell Marathon

The Caldwell Marathon is a fast-firing pump-action rifle that excels at mid-range combat. It can be equipped with Standard, FMJ, and Poison Ammo.

On top of that, each weapon has variants that are also available. These add minor gameplay differences while retaining what makes each weapon unique. The variants are:

Mako 1895 Carbine Aperture

Mako 1895 Carbine Claw

Caldwell Marathon Swift

How to get

To get these weapons and their variants, you'll need to progress the Desolation's Wake battle pass.

The Mako 1895 Carbine is available via the free reward path. You'll unlock the gun after completing Chapter 4 of the story. The Aperture variant is unlocked after finishing Chapter 9, and the Claw variant by earning 100 Blood Bonds.

The Caldwell Marathon is also a free reward and is unlocked by completing Chapter 3. Its Swift variant after completing Chapter 7.

The premium battle pass, which costs 1000 Blood Bonds, only offers skins for the weapons. So, if you don't want to spend money on cosmetics, you'll be able to get the weapons simply by playing the event.

Furthermore, if you don't have time to grind the event, both guns will become Bloodline Rank unlocks after it is finished, giving all players a chance to acquire them.