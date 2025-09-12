The BLAST R6 North America League 2025 is North America’s top flight. Including five partnered teams, three affiliated teams, and two promoted teams, the league has a total of ten rosters.

It’s fair to say the BLAST R6 North America League 2025 has some of the most popular players and coaches in the scene. The most experienced of them all is the two-time Six Invitational champion and Six Major winner Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski, who currently plays for Shopify Rebellion.

This season, the 29-year-old is facing off one of his career arch enemies, as the three-time Six Invitational champion Fabian “Fabian” Hällstein – who beat Canadian in two international grand finals – joined M80.

The former G2 Esports player and coach isn’t the only Swede in North America’s league as the popular Rainbow Six Siege content creator and Six Berlin Major winner William “Spoit” Löfstedt is halfway through his third season in North America’s top flight.

However, the imports don’t stop there. The most popular ones are Leonardo “dash” Lopes, who signed for Wildcard shortly after winning the BLAST R6 Major Montreal for w7m esports, the former G2 Esports, Soniqs, DarkZero Esports, among others, Ben “CTZN” McMillan, or the Six Invitational 2023 champion Benjamin “Benjamaster” Dereli.

If that wasn’t enough, the BLAST R6 North America League 2025 doesn’t only have some of the best players in the scene; the competition also has some of the biggest esports powerhouses, including Cloud9, M80, Spacestation Gaming, or ENVY, among others. This is also the very first North American season with a full Mexican squad in the league; so, do you really need more reasons to watch it?

Well, if all of this has convinced you, you may be now wondering how to watch the BLAST R6 North America League 2025. Don’t worry, we have you covered!

How to watch the BLAST R6 North America League 2025?

You can watch the BLAST R6 North America League 2025 on Ubisoft Rainbow Six Siege’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

We recommend you to watch the BLAST R6 North America League 2025 on Twitch as Ubisoft often offers players Twitch Drops. These are rewards that are given to viewers once a specific number of hours have been watched.

Here’s a quick access to Ubisoft Rainbow Six Siege’s official Twitch and YouTube channels:

When is the BLAST R6 North America League 2025 Stage 2 played?

The BLAST R6 North America League 2025 Stage 2 is played from September 4 to October 11.

Here’s when every group stage playday is taking place:

Group Stage Day 1: September 4

Group Stage Day 2: September 5

Group Stage Day 3: September 11

Group Stage Day 4: September 12

Group Stage Day 5: September 18

Group Stage Day 6: September 19

Group Stage Day 7: September 24

Group Stage Day 8: September 25

Group Stage Day 9: September 26

Following the conclusion of the group stage, the six best teams move to the playoffs. The four best teams by the end of the playoffs will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

Here’s when every playoff playday is taking place:

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: October 8

Upper Bracket Semifinals: October 9

Upper Bracket Semifinals: October 10

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals: October 10

Lower Bracket Semifinal: October 10

Lower Bracket Final: October 11

Grand Final: October 11

