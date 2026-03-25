How to get free pack in Rainbow Six Siege's Metal Gear Solid event

Rainbow Six Siege have today opened the doors to their brand-new time-limited game mode [REDACTED] which is themed around Metal Gear Solid. For those who have been living under a rock, Rainbow Six Siege's Year 11 Season 1, known as Operation Silent Hunt, is the result of a collaboration between Konami and Ubisoft.
In [REDACTED], Rainbow Six Siege players must team up in teams of four members, sneak in a special version of Nighthaven Labs, and successfully extract the data. With only three rounds, matches are quick and fast paced. It's a breath of fresh air, so make sure to give it a try!
Whilst players shouldn't miss out on the event, some players basically stay away of time-limited game modes to focus on their Ranked seasons; which is understandable. However, even they are curious enough to check out the event-themed skins. Believe us, you shouldn't miss out on [REDACTED]'s items... specially when you can get some for free.
Rainbow Six Siege players can get [REDACTED] packs for free by claiming the free gift that's available to everyone. To do so, players must follow the next steps:
- Once in Rainbow Six Siege, head to Shop
- Scroll down and press on Highlights
- Scroll down until you see your Free Gift
- Press on Free Gift and Claim Now
- Go to the Locker section, your [REDACTED] Pack will be there waiting for you!
Rainbow Six Siege and Metal Gear Solid's time-limited event [REDACTED] includes items for Ash, Zero, Kaid, and Jackal. The latter definitely is the most unique one, as it includes a Memento, Mythical weapon skin... which has an animated weapon skin that basically transforms Jackal's primary gun into a katana. Isn't it cool?
For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.