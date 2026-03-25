How to get free pack in Rainbow Six Siege's Metal Gear Solid event

Rainbow Six Siege have today opened the doors to their brand-new time-limited game mode [REDACTED] which is themed around Metal Gear Solid. For those who have been living under a rock, Rainbow Six Siege's Year 11 Season 1, known as Operation Silent Hunt, is the result of a collaboration between Konami and Ubisoft.

In [REDACTED], Rainbow Six Siege players must team up in teams of four members, sneak in a special version of Nighthaven Labs, and successfully extract the data. With only three rounds, matches are quick and fast paced. It's a breath of fresh air, so make sure to give it a try!

Whilst players shouldn't miss out on the event, some players basically stay away of time-limited game modes to focus on their Ranked seasons; which is understandable. However, even they are curious enough to check out the event-themed skins. Believe us, you shouldn't miss out on [REDACTED]'s items... specially when you can get some for free.

Rainbow Six Siege players can get [REDACTED] packs for free by claiming the free gift that's available to everyone. To do so, players must follow the next steps:

Once in Rainbow Six Siege, head to Shop

Scroll down and press on Highlights

Scroll down until you see your Free Gift

Press on Free Gift and Claim Now

Go to the Locker section, your [REDACTED] Pack will be there waiting for you!

Rainbow Six Siege and Metal Gear Solid's time-limited event [REDACTED] includes items for Ash, Zero, Kaid, and Jackal. The latter definitely is the most unique one, as it includes a Memento, Mythical weapon skin... which has an animated weapon skin that basically transforms Jackal's primary gun into a katana. Isn't it cool?