How to Find the Best Odds for Esports Betting

From a small group of diehard fans to a global phenomenon, esports have come a long way. Once considered a niche interesting only to a handful of players, today it is considered one of the most valuable entertainment sectors, with worldwide revenue projected to reach $4.8bn in 2025.

Game titles like Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Rocket League, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X, and many others have become household names thanks to their popularity in esports tournaments. Bookies were quick to capitalize on that, offering fans a chance to make some money on their favorite games and teams. But not all bookies are the same, and navigating them to find the best odds can be tricky.

Shop Around - Compare Multiple Sportsbooks

One of the simplest and most effective strategies for finding the best esports betting odds is line shopping—comparing odds across multiple platforms before deciding. For newcomers, it may seem counterintuitive that different bookies have different odds on the same match. Experienced punters, however, know that is a common occurrence and are prepared to exploit it.

Major sportsbooks employ different methods for determining odds. They use different algorithms, different analytical tools, and even have different biases. Considering all that, it doesn’t sound strange that they arrive at different conclusions, leading to different odds. To make sure you are getting the best one, always make sure to check out several bookies before placing a bet.

Don’t Ignore Crypto Casinos

Crypto casinos and betting sites often offer the best odds on esports betting. The reason is that these platforms combine both casino games like poker and blackjack and sports betting and they can afford to splurge. Once you factor in lower fees and cheaper transactions, crypto casinos become even more alluring. Since they are very eager to attract customers, they usually have amazing bonuses and promotions as well, but more on that later.

Many of these bonuses can be applied to both casino games and esports betting. In practice, that means that even though a platform is known as the best Bitcoin blackjack site, you can still use the bonus to place a bet on an esports tournament. This makes these sites very popular, as punters appreciate the flexibility and a chance to easily switch between casino games and esports betting.

Take Advantage of Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses and promotions can be a great way to increase your war chest and get some very favorable odds. Casinos and sportsbooks run them fairly frequently, to attract new and keep the old customers. From standard sign-in bonuses to specialized promotions, you can profit quite handily from taking advantage of them.

Apart from sign-in bonuses, new users can also enjoy risk-free betting for a limited amount of time. This is a great way to learn the ropes and get some experience without losing all your money.

There are also cash-back bonuses that let you recuperate some of the losses. Finally, bookies will often run promotions for big tournaments, vastly increasing your odds of winning.

Conclusion

In 2024, esports betting has reached $2.4 billion in revenue and is on par to reach $2.8 billion in 2025. With 74 million active bettors, it is becoming a very popular online activity for younger demographics. But to be successful in it, it is crucial to manage the odds and use only the best ones to place bets. Smart betting is the best way to stay on top of your game and have an edge in esports betting. That way you can be sure you are maximizing your profits and remaining competitive.