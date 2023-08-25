Heroic and Skiddy part ways

Heroic has announced the departure of Jaimie "Skiddy" Diamond from the team's Rainbow Six Siege squad.

The 20-year-old joined Heroic back in Mar. 2023 after a nine-month stay in Natus Vincere. Under Heroic, Skiddy competed in the Europe League 2023 Stage 1 and multiple off-season tournaments, including the R6 Central Combine and the R6 North Rainbow Rumble Europe League-exclusive qualifiers.

In Skiddy's X post regarding the team's decision, the British player explained that "the mental side of esports is so important and during my time in Heroic mentally I was really struggling."

While the 20-year-old not planning on retiring yet, Skiddy qualifies his departure as a "prolonged goodbye" as he's "prepared to prove myself again in T3."

Skiddy's departure from Heroic means the team will have to make a second roster change to compete in the Europe League 2023 Stage 3, as Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen parted ways with the squad to join G2 Esports.