Heroic and Skiddy part ways

Heroic and Skiddy are parting ways.

David Via

Heroic has announced the departure of Jaimie "Skiddy" Diamond from the team's Rainbow Six Siege squad.

The 20-year-old joined Heroic back in Mar. 2023 after a nine-month stay in Natus Vincere. Under Heroic, Skiddy competed in the Europe League 2023 Stage 1 and multiple off-season tournaments, including the R6 Central Combine and the R6 North Rainbow Rumble Europe League-exclusive qualifiers.

In Skiddy's X post regarding the team's decision, the British player explained that "the mental side of esports is so important and during my time in Heroic mentally I was really struggling."

While the 20-year-old not planning on retiring yet, Skiddy qualifies his departure as a "prolonged goodbye" as he's "prepared to prove myself again in T3."

Skiddy's departure from Heroic means the team will have to make a second roster change to compete in the Europe League 2023 Stage 3, as Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen parted ways with the squad to join G2 Esports.

