Helldivers 2 update cadence may become slower from now on

Helldivers 2 has had a steady stream of updates since its launch, with at least one new patch coming out each week. However, the game has not received an update this week and we now know why.

When asked about the next patch, the game's community manager, Thomas Peterson, responded on the official Discord server by saying it will be out "when it's done".

"We want to take some more time for this one and potentially between future patches, since we feel cadence has probably been a bit too high to be able to maintain the quality standard we want and you deserve," explained Patterson.

Credit: Arrowhead Studios

The last patch was released on May 14 and it was a small one that only focused on fixing a few bugs and errors, not bringing any new additions.

This change of pace news comes a few days after the Second Galactic War was declared inside the game's narrative. Although nothing has come out of it yet, users are still eager to know what will happen next.

If the development team is taking its time for the next update, it is safe to say that new content to feed this new galactic war narrative will arrive with it.

The last major content added to the game is the Polar Patriots Warbond, which you can now unlock and grind to get access to new weapons, armor, and more.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Helldivers 2, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.