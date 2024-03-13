Helldivers 2 Shrieker: Everything we know about the new flying bug

A new kind of Terminid called Shrieker has started to appear in Helldivers 2 after the release of the most recent patch. This new bug has one thing that others don't: wings, and it has been the biggest talking point of the community for hours.

We have gathered every piece of information known so far about this new enemy so you can prepare accordingly.

What is a Shrieker?

As we mentioned, a Shrieker is a Terminid whose body resembles a Scavenger but has large wings attached. They stay airborne most of the time and perform dives whenever they attack players.

Although their effectiveness is not very clear at the moment, some players are reporting that these creatures can one-shot Helldivers if they get hit head-on by one of their attacks.

Shrieker's location

Shriekers don't roam around the planets they're on, instead, they usually stay close to their nests, which are giant glowing mushrooms. If a player gets close to one, Shriekers will start spawning and attacking them.

These nests will spawn if the current mission is on a Terminid-infested planet and has Shrieker's nests as one of their secondary objectives.

How to kill Shriekers?

Shriekers are not that complicated to eliminate, the only thing you need to do is hit them with a couple of shots of your weapon. As long as you have a long-range gun in your arsenal, you should be able to get rid of them before from a distance or while they try to attack you.

In case you still don't know what to run on your game, we have prepared a weapon's tier list to showcase the guns that are currently meta and therefore, most effective when dealing with any sort of bug or bot.

