Helldivers 2 servers get a boost but devs still think it won't be enough

Arrowhead Game Studios is continuing its support for the newly released third-person shooter, Helldivers 2. With the game amassing a large amount of players both on PlayStation 5 and PC just a week after its launch, server issues have become a constant problem.

Players were dealing with long server queue times mostly because the servers were never designed to handle the high number of users. Some even stayed logged in just to avoid having to rejoin before their next play session, thus maxing the server's capabilities and not allowing active players to join the fun.

A recent patch already dealt with the problem of AFK players and now, update 1.000.12 has been released to give the servers a little boost before the weekend. As explained by the CEO of the studio on his X account (formerly known as Twitter), the server cap for CCU (concurrent users) has been increased to 700,000.

However, he also mentions that this probably won't be enough, as they are expecting the amount of users to reach that level across both platforms (PS5 and PC).

Just a few days ago, the game reached more than 450k concurrent users only on Steam, as you can see on SteamDB, so the new server cap doesn't sound out of reach if we take into consideration that there is also a large number of players enjoying the game on their PlayStation 5.

In case you are interested, here are the full patch notes for version 1.000.12 that were posted on Steam:

Fixes

We have raised the server cap!

Fixed issue where some players would get stuck in cinematics for an extended period of time.

Known Issues These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

No text is present for the Requisitions and Social Menu on the Player HUD

PS5 players may encounter error code 10003001 on the login screen.

Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time.

Players can become disconnected during play.

Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed.

Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers.

Pick-up of certain objects in-game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.

Some games would not be joinable by others for a short period of time during heavy load.

Other unknown behaviors may occur.

Japanese VO is missing from intro cutscene and Ship TV.

Armor values for light/medium/heavy armor do not currently function as intended.

