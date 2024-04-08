Helldivers 2 players have eliminated the Automatons

After a few days of intense battles, it seems Helldivers 2 players have achieved a major win in the intergalactic war. Operation Swift Disassembly, one of the latest major orders from high command, has been completed, which means the Automatons have been eliminated from the galaxy.

The order directive was to liberate the Trigon Sector, where the remaining Automaton forces were hiding. Even though they proved to be a great threat with some heavily armored tools at their disposal, players have collectively completed the operation.

To celebrate this achievement, the game's official account on X even posted a mission-accomplished poster, citing the operation was a success and that "the galaxy is free once more."

Although this should be a time to celebrate, some players are skeptical about this win. Users have started to share their ominous feelings about this victory, with most expecting a bigger threat to emerge.

Since its launch, the "evil" bot race and the Terminids have been the only two antagonists of the live-service game. However, there is a theory that we will see the return of the Illuminate, a race of aliens with psychic powers that was one of the greater foes in the first Helldivers game.

It is just a matter of time until we find out what the developers have in store for the players now that things seem calmer than usual.

Content is not slowing down for the game, as a new Warbond titled Democratic Detonation is set to arrive soon, so it would make sense if Arrowhead is preparing something big to spice things up once again.

